Mostly cloudy, scattered rain & storms for Saturday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 86 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain Saturday, WINK meteorologist Zach Maloch said.

“The highs are below average today, but it’s not going to be the best beach day either,” Maloch said. “I expect isolated showers and storms throughout the morning and early afternoon.”

On Sunday there will be a high of 89 degrees and a low of 75 degrees with scattered storms in the evening, Maloch said.

