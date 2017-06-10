Geese defecate on crowd of people, including children, at Disneyland

ANAHEIM (CBS) A flock of geese flying over Disneyland Friday evening caused quite a stir when they defecated on a crowd of people, prompting a hazmat response, CBS Los Angeles reports.

It was initially reported that someone had thrown human feces on the group, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt, the reason a hazmat team responded just before 9 p.m. local time. The group of 17 — 11 adults and six minors — were on Main Street when the incident occurred.

11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

“It was clearly goose poop,” Wyatt said.

No one was injured and the guests were able to clean themselves off, Wyatt said.