Food Bank hosts first Family Volunteer Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Harry Chapin Food Bank hosted its first Family Volunteer Day Saturday morning.

Dozens of volunteers, including WINK News anchor Lois Thome, packed over 1,500 bags of potatoes for families in need.

Families also wrote messages for senior citizens who receive food from the organization.

“It was such a terrific time,” said Richard Leber, CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank. “What a way to spend a rainy Saturday morning.”

The next Family Volunteer Day will be held in September.

Volunteers can click here to sign up.