Cape Coral opens first indoor gun range

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Dozens waited in line for the grand opening of the city’s first indoor gun range Saturday morning.

The 4,000 square-foot Shoot Center on Del Prado Boulevard boasts a variety of rifles, assault weapons, pistols and a 15-booth range, the News-Press reported.

The store’s owners also hope to offer machine gun rentals in the coming months.