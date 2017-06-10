Armed robber targets East Naples grocery store

EAST NAPLES, Fla. A suspect robbed Rose Supermarket on Radio Road at gunpoint Saturday night, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The robbery occurred just before 9 p.m.

The man pointed his gun at the customer, who ran out of the store. He then pointed the weapon at the cashier and demanded money.

The suspect later fled on foot.

He was wearing dark clothing with a University of South Florida sweatshirt, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.