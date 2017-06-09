Video of teen receiving birthday gift from deceased father goes viral

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS) An eastern Michigan teenager whose father recently passed away has received a surprise birthday gift from him posthumously, CBS Detroit reports.

Heartbreaking video footage shows 16-year-old Johnny Crow tearfully accepting a Dean Razorback guitar from the Port Huron Music Center as a birthday gift from his father, John.

Crow died at the age of 49 after a heart attack in April.

The music center’s owner, Pete Kruse, says Crow ordered the guitar in January for his son. About a month ago, Kruse contacted Johnny’s 20-year-old sister, Chandler Mae, about the gift.

“When she showed me I just dropped to my knees, I just couldn’t believe it,” she wrote on Facebook. “But I had to keep it a secret until his birthday.”

She captured footage of the birthday surprise, and shared it on social media. The video has been viewed more than 6 million times on Facebook.

Johnny says the supportive messages and shared stories of grief have helped him cope with the loss of his father.