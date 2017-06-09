Upcoming Tom Adams Bridge closure impacts emergency workers

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Driving from Englewood Beach to Manasota Key is about to become much more difficult.

The Tom Adams Bridge will be shutting down Monday at 12:01 a.m. as construction crews work on the bridge, impacting residents’ commutes and the time first responders take responding to an emergency.

“Time is critical,” said Jason Fair, Charlotte County Fire and EMS Chief. “One of our goals is to reduce that time as much as possible.”

The Charlotte County Fire District, sheriff’s office and emergency services mapped out airlift landing zones and will station an additional unit, as well as other resources, on the island while the bridge is closed to ensure the safety of its residents.

“That doesn’t just mean us getting them and providing that initial care, but also getting them to the best care facility to help that care continue,” Fair said. “Time is a measurement there and we do understand that.”

The bridge will be closed until June 18.