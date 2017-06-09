LIVE: Trump to wrap up ‘infrastructure week’ with DOT visit

(CNN) President Donald Trump will cap “infrastructure week” on Friday with a visit to the Department of Transportation, where a White House official says the President will propose reforming “the burdensome regulatory system that has left American infrastructure crumbling.”

Trump will headline a roundtable with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, the official said. The roundtable is meant to “highlight the problems they currently face in getting their infrastructure projects permitted.”

Trump will then “make remarks in the atrium of the Department of Transportation HQ to an audience including members of Congress, representatives of the transportation community, heads of state departments of transportation and Department of Transportation staff,” the official added.

Trump’s top White House aides rolled out “infrastructure week” last weekend, hoping the focus — including a trip to Ohio — would divert attention from Thursday’s bombshell testimony from former FBI Director James Comey.

The plan didn’t exactly work, in part because Trump himself overshadowed the policy focus on Monday with a series of tweets about his travel ban, his Department of Justice and the mayor of London.