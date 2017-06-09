Real Estate Matters: Southwest Florida’s Top Zip Codes

FORT MYERS, Fla. Everyone knows that Beverley Hills is synonymous with posh real estate, and since the popular TV show Beverley Hills 90210, the zip code carries that same meaning. Southwest Florida has a “Beverley Hills” market too, but can you name the zip code? WINK real estate expert Denny Grimes, from Denny Grimes & Company at Keller Williams Realty, joined us in the WINK studio to discuss the top zip codes in Southwest Florida.

Reporter: Rob Spicker

RobSpickerWINK

Producer: Anastasia Snetkova