Railroad work shuts down Colonial Blvd.

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Department of transportation officially shut down Colonial Boulevard Friday to rebuild the railroad crossing between Fowler Street and Metro Parkway.

The construction began shortly before 1 a.m. and is scheduled to finish on June 23, weather permitting.

Detour map

The shortest detour, shown in green, takes drivers north through Winkler Avenue via Fowler or Metro.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area altogether if they can, using any alternate route that works best for them.

Businesses along the stretch will remain open, but if drivers have to cross the railroad to get to them, they’ll have to detour to the other side.