Port Charlotte man arrested following car burglary

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 48-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to a car burglary, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Judd Lawson, of Port Charlotte, was accused of stealing a 2005 Chevy Silverado on Wednesday from a Winn Dixie parking lot on 3280 Tamiami Trail, deputies said.

An investigation identified Lawson as a suspect and began a search near Orlando Boulevard and Price Boulevard for the stolen car, deputies said. The sheriff’s office helicopter was able to locate the truck by aerial surveillance.

Lawson, who remains at the Charlotte County jail without bond, faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, dealing in stolen property, violation of probation and criminal mischief between $200 and $1000 damage.