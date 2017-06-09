Packaging problem prompts nationwide birth control pill recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS) The Food and Drug Administration has announced a nationwide birth control pill recall.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. says its Mibelas 24 Fe products were packaged improperly. As a result, the first four days of tablets labeled as active pills are actually placebos.

That could result in unintended pregnancies as well as potential health issues for the mother and fetus.

There are no reports of any adverse effects from this issue, according to the FDA.

More information about this recall is posted on the FDA’s website.