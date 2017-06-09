New Jersey woman, 20, killed in Cape Coral shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 20-year-old woman was killed and another person was injured Thursday in a shooting near 13th Avenue, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The shooting happened at 10:52 a.m. at the 4000 block of Southwest 13th Avenue, police said.

Bridget Quinn, of New Jersey, and a man were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Quinn later succumbed to her injuries.

The other victim’s name and current condition is unclear at this time.

“As it is still very early on in this investigation, we are not able to go into detail regarding the specifics of this tragic incident. We do want to re-emphasize the point that there is no danger to the public at large as a result of this incident or any events surrounding it. Once we are able to complete some more of the technical aspects of the investigation, we will be able to release more details publicly,” Cape Coral Police Department public affairs officer Lt. Dana Coston said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.