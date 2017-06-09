New details emerge in kidnapping, sexual assault of Cape teen

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 19-year-old woman is still in custody following her arrest last Friday for her alleged role in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

It all started when the victim told Laila Fouissi, a manager at the Taco Bell on 11 Hancock Bridge Parkway, she was about to lose her job due to an expiring work permit, Cape Coral police said.

Fouissi told the victim she could get her a job dancing at a strip club in Miami, but that she’d first have to “meet a guy,” according to police.

Fouissi lured the 17-year-old girl underneath the Midpoint Bridge, where she allowed a man to sexually assault and rob the teen, police said.

The man, later identified as Cesar, forced the teen to perform sexual acts on him.

Cesar told the teen he belongs to a gang and has around 200 people working for him, including some at Cape Coral High School, police said.

Megan Estrem, CEO of a sex-trafficking advocacy group called Be the Light, says Cesar’s claim could be a very real possibility.

“If there’s a victim that goes to your child’s high school, the recruiter can also be sitting next to your child in English class,” she said.

Fouissi is facing robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault charges with a $300,000 bond.

Cesar is still at large.