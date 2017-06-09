Naples to host first annual Pride Fest

NAPLES, Fla. The LGBTQ community in Collier County feel like their voices are finally being heard after city officials approved the county’s first annual Pride Festival.

The goal of the festival is to celebrate the LGBTQ community and serve was a demonstration for their rights.

“When I moved to Naples 10 years ago , I realized there really was no community,” said Karynn Cavera, founder of the Collier Freedom Movement.

Cavera and her colleagues founded the organization to give marginalized people a voice.

“We started organizing the Pride event and the response we got from the LGBTQ community was overwhelming,” said fellow founder Corneila Craciun.

The event comes at a poignant time, as it falls on the same week the country will be remembering the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“During the event, we will have a moment of silence in remembering the Pulse event,” Cavera said.

Naples Pride Fest will be held at Camber Park on June 17 at 11 a.m.