Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75, FHP trooper hospitalized

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. A multi-vehicle crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 106, Collier deputies said.

The FHP trooper had to be extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, according to deputies.

His condition is unclear.

Three others were also injured in the crash, deputies said.

At least three to four other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

No further information is immediately available.