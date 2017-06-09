Man sentenced to 25 years for Immokalee bar shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. A 54-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection to a 2016 bar shooting, the state attorney’s office said on Friday.

Ortillo Castaneta Zapata was at Los Gators Bar on the 200 block of South Third Street on December 11 when his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, Dagoberto Barrios, 47, arrived at the bar, officials said.

Zapata walked out of the bar and when he returned he walked up to Barrios and shot him in the stomach and arm, officials said. Barrios was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Zapata fled the bar on foot and was arrested the next day, officials said.

He pled guilty to the charge of aggravated battery with a firearm on Thursday as part of a plea agreement, officials said.