Isolated storms, sun & clouds for Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 91 degrees with a chance of isolated rain and storms Friday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“Expect a chance of spotty rain and storms with a mixture of sunshine and clouds for today,” Devitt said.

There will be a better chance of scattered rain and storms for the weekend, according to Devitt. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

