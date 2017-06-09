Florida legislators reach deal for schools and dike repairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida’s legislators have reached a last-minute budget deal that would guarantee a boost in money for public schools but will also include money for repairs to the dike that surrounds Lake Okeechobee.

The deal reached by legislative leaders and Gov. Rick Scott on Friday should ensure that the three-day special session will end smoothly.

Scott initially called legislators back to town to set aside money public schools and to set aside money for economic development programs.

Senate leaders, however, said they also wanted to restore millions in money for university projects that Scott vetoed.

The final deal includes money for university projects but will also include repairs to the aging dike that surrounds one of the nation’s largest freshwater lakes.

Public schools will get enough to increase per-student funding by $100 the state’s nearly 3 million school children.