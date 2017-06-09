Death of Port Charlotte baby under investigation

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Major Crime detectives are reviewing the death of a 3-month-old who was found unresponsive inside a home in May, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report.

The baby was found inside a family member’s home on May 26 at around 8:45 p.m. on the 20000 block of Duchess Avenue, the report said.

Emergency dispatchers provided CPR instructions to a caller, then a neighbor took over resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived, the report said.

The baby was transported to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, then flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, the report said.

“Everyone in the residence was removed and the house was taped off, as well as a crime scene log was created,” the report said.

The circumstances resulting in the baby’s death was not immediately known.