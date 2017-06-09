Cape police officer involved in DUI crash case resigns

Published: June 9, 2017 6:09 PM EDT
Updated: June 9, 2017 6:16 PM EDT
Emily Zyvoloski

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Cape Coral police officer involved in an off-duty DUI crash last year resigned following an internal investigation, the Cape Coral Police Department announced Friday.

Emily Zyvoloski crashed her personal SUV into a into a home on Nicholas Parkway Dec. 3, police said. She was found guilty of  first-degree misdemeanor DUI and property damage May 8 after pleading no contest.

She is facing several punishments following her conviction:

  • 12 months of probation.
  • A 1,050 fine plus $438 in court and prosecution costs.
  • Two days at a day work program
  • 100 hours of community service
  • Attendance at one 12-step meeting per week.
  • Random alcohol and drug screenings at her own expense.
  • Her driver’s license was revoked for six months.
  • Her car will be impounded for 10 days as a condition of her probation unless undisclosed statutory conditions are met.
  • She must pay for the installation of a breathalyzer in her car and use it for six months.
  • She’s barred from using alcohol during her probation.
  • She must attend DUI school
  • She must attend and complete a high-risk driver’s course
Writer:Sabrina Lolo
winknews