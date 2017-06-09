Cape Coral to discontinue phone credit card payments for utility bills

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Residents will no longer be allowed to use a credit card to pay their utility bills over the phone through the city’s customer billing services.

The change, starting Monday, is to comply with security standards.

Customers can still pay their utility bills through the following methods:

By credit card though the city’s automated IVR payment system at (239) 574-7058.

Online at capecoral.net. Select “I Want To,” “Pay,” and “Water Bill.” Customers will need a full account number and the phone number associated with the account.

In person at the customer billing services counter or cashier window at City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Nothing is more important than keeping customer payment card data safe,” City Manager John Szerlag said in a statement. “Credit card fraud is increasing every year, and with wireless devices and cellular phones, the risk of fraud has never been higher. We must protect our customers against any possible credit card misuse when paying for utility services.”