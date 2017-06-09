Cape Coral lifts water restriction, regular watering schedule to resume

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Cape Coral has rescinded the Stage I Water Shortage declaration and reinstated the city’s regular two-day watering schedule, effective immediately.

“We appreciate the support of our residents and businesses as we worked together to get through one of the most severe droughts in our history,” City Manager John Szerlag said. “The significant rainfall this week combined with our conservation efforts and water pumped from the reservoir property in Charlotte County, has returned our freshwater canal system to sustainable levels.”

Szerlag issued the Stage I Water Shortage April 21 after freshwater canal levels dropped to where only a few days of irrigation supply remained and mandated a one-day watering schedule.

Since April 28, the City has been pumping 17 MGD from the Southwest Aggregates reservoir to the city’s freshwater canal system to evaluate the reservoir as a future source for irrigation water.

“With the improvement in the levels in our freshwater canal system, and return to the two-day watering schedule, we have discontinued the pumping operation at the reservoir,” Szerlag said. “We thank all of the state agencies and Southwest Aggregates for expediting our request in response to our public safety concerns. The reservoir provided much-needed water and ensured that our hydrants had adequate pressure to function in an emergency.”