Brevard sheriff urges residents to carry guns, fight back after terror attacks

VIERA, Fla.(WKMG News 6/CBS) In a Facebook post titled, “We can’t afford to sit back and wait for the next act of terrorism,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey reiterated Wednesday that citizens carrying guns is the best line of defense.

Ivey’s message comes after recent terror attacks in England and a workplace rampage that left five dead in Orange County.

“This is war, and you better be prepared to wage war to protect you, your family and those around if you’re attacked,” Ivey said.

As of early Thursday, the video has been viewed more than 103,000 times.

“No matter who you are or what’s your position on guns, there’s no denying the fact that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun or a knife, is an armed and well-prepared citizen or law enforcement officer,” Ivey said.

Ivey encouraged residents to sign up for self-defense classes.

“Folks, now more than ever is the time for our citizens to be prepared to serve as the first line of defense,” Ivey said. “Doing nothing, or just hoping that nothing is going to happen to you, is not going to save your life.”

Ivey took a similar stand in December 2015 after attacks in Paris and San Bernardino.

Watch the full video below: