16 arrested in Naples-based massage parlor prostitution ring

FORT MYERS, Fla. Sixteen people were arrested in connection with a prostitution ring operating out of 13 Asian massage parlors across the state, including multiple locations in Naples and Sarasota, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday.

“We are focused on conducting interviews to determine whether human trafficking is part of this criminal enterprise,” Shane Pollard, special agent in charge of FDLE’s Fort Myers office, said in a statement. “The arrests are just the beginning of this operation.”

Below are those facing charges in the ring:

Robert Neil Jones, 67, of Kent Street in Naples, faces charges of conduct of or participation in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, use or investment or proceeds from pattern of racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit racketeering and money laundering. Jones, who investigators said owned the parlors, was arrested in Kauai, Hawaii on Friday.

Xuan Lang, 47, of Meadowland Drive in Naples, faces charges of conduct of or participation in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, use or investment or proceeds from pattern of racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit racketeering and money laundering. Lang was arrested in Naples on Wednesday.

Jun Zhang, 40, of Jeronimo Drive in Naples, faces charges of conduct of or participation in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, use or investment or proceeds from pattern of racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit racketeering and money laundering. Zhang was arrested in Lee County on Wednesday.

Jing Zang, 32, of Jeronimo Drive in Naples, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering. Zang was arrested in Naples on Wednesday.

Lianying Ma, 61, of Kent Street in Naples, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering. Ma was arrested in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Ziyi Lang, 44, of Ibis Cove Court in Naples, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering. Lang was arrested in Naples on Wednesday.

The following were also arrested and will face a charge of conspiracy to commit RICO violations:

Lan Yuan Ju of Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.

Xu Xue Yu of Adams Lane in Sarasota.

Li Hung Xiu of Bisphan Road in Sarasota.

Aihua Zheng of 57th Avenue in Bradenton

Chunyun Li of North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

Jian Zhang of Davis Boulevard in Naples.

Caitang Huang of Tamiami Trail in Naples.

Xiajuan Yu of Pine Ridge Road in Naples.

Tongying Yu of Tamiami Trail in Naples.

Ma Xiaoyan of Tavilla Circle in Naples.

“Should the investigation determine that the women associated with this enterprise are the victims of human trafficking, we will work closely with our local social service community partners to ensure that they are provided with the resources they need to recover and move forward,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement.

The following businesses were involved in the ring, according to FDLE:

Asian Massage of Naples at 5007 Tamiami Trail E., 2800 Davis Blvd., Suite 202, and 2033 Pine Ridge Rd., Suite 2.

Asian Massage locations at 5019 Tamiami Trail E. in Naples, 5600 Trail Blvd., Suite 5 in Naples, 10565 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 3 in Naples, 5644 Tavilla Circle, Suite 203 in Naples, 2130 Bispham Rd. in Sarasota, 4502 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota and 1503 57th Ave. West in Bradenton.

Jade Spa locations at 428 Del Prado Blvd. North in Cape Coral and 326 Williams St. in Tallahassee.

Asian Spa at 1974 Adams Lane in Sarasota.