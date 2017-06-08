Small plane lands on Collier County golf course

NAPLES, Fla. An unusual hazard popped up Thursday on the fairway near the first tee at Naples Grande Golf Club.

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing just before 1 p.m. at the course on 7540 Golden Gate Parkway, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. No one was hurt.

“It was a little bit scary there for a little while,” Naples Grande Golf Course Superintendent Scott McCoy said. “Pilot did a great job.”

The pilot was the only one on board, the sheriff’s office said. The plane flew into the Naples Municipal Airport from Fort Lauderdale and was headed back when it experienced engine failure, the sheriff’s office said. The pilot turned around and tried to make it back to Naples Municipal but only made it as far as the golf course.

“You could obviously tell the plane was malfunctioning,” McCoy said. “It was fluttering up and down and then just did a real good, soft controlled landing in the No. 1 fairway.”

The Grumman American AA-5B is registered to Houston-based Huber Aviation LLC, which is owned by Rose C. Huber of Miami, Florida Department of State records show. It’s unclear if she was flying the plane.

The golf course wasn’t damaged, staff said.

