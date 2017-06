Scattered rain, breezy for Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 87 degrees with areas of scattered rain and breezy conditions Thursday, WINK meteorologist Matt DevittĀ said.

“Thankfully, today will not be as active and we won’t see as many storms, but regardless we are still going to have a few pockets of heavy rain and even a little bit of lightning,” Devitt said.

At this point severe weather is not expected for today, according to Devitt.

