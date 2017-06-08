Man found walking naked down Marion County highway

OCALA, Fla. A man found walking naked down U.S. 441 is facing a pair of criminal mischief charges after damaging sheriff’s office vehicles, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dashcam video appears to show Andrew Humphries, 18, walking nude along the 8900 block of the highway after leaving the scene of a crash, the sheriff’s office said. As deputies approached, he tried to open the driver’s door, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was placed in handcuffs and began kicking the car and pulling on its metal cage, causing $1,000 in damage, the sheriff’s office said. Witnesses said Humphries also urinated on a parked sheriff’s office vehicle before deputies encountered him.

Humphries pulled the handle off the door of the parked vehicle and caused about $700 in damage, the sheriff’s office said.