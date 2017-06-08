Jury deliberation to continue in Punta Gorda murder trial

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Jury deliberations in the trial for a 29-year-old man accused of killing a 7-Eleven employee and setting the store on fire will continue Thursday.

Michael Russo is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson in 18-year-old Kyle Farashian’s death after his remains were found following a November 2015 fire at the charred convenience store at the intersection of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.

Both the defense and prosecution gave closing arguments for the six jurors to consider before court recessed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The jury, comprised of two men and four women, have yet to reach a verdict.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews