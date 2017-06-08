Heavy rains reduce SWFL fire danger, drought

FORT MYERS, Fla. Fire danger levels were significantly reduced in Southwest Florida following heavy rain and storms this week, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto and Hardee counties were previously in “extreme fire danger” while Hendry County was “very high.” Collier and Sarasota counties were under a “high” fire danger warning. All SWFL counties are now under “low fire danger,” according to the latest fire danger index report.

The warnings were enacted following multiple brush fires across Southwest Florida, including the Cowbell fire that scorched more than 21,000 acres and another in the Picayune Strand State Forest that burned 7,230 acres.

Drought levels across the region also improved. A new drought monitor, that will be released June 15, will show effects from Tuesday and Wednesdays heavy storms.

“There has been significant improvement across Southwest Florida, but more work needs to be done especially north of the Caloosahacthee River,” WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.