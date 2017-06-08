Gulf Coast’s George Takacs invited to All-American Bowl
NAPLES, Fla. Gulf Coast High School tight end George Takacs accepted an invitation to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Thursday.
The highly recruited prospect, one of only two tight ends picked for the East team, will play in the all-star game in January at the end of his senior season.
The All-American Bowl is played every year in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and is generally regarded as the top high school football all-star game in the country.
Takacs was named on Thursday as one of the MVPs at the Adidas Elite Three Stripe Camp at Florida Atlantic University. He’ll attend the Five-Star Challenge football camp in Indianapolis this weekend.
He will also be visiting Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Alabama, LSU and Florida State over the next two weeks.
