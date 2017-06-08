Fort Myers Miracle offers summer baseball camp

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Kids can have a chance to sharpen their baseball skills at the Fort Myers Miracle’s baseball camp.

For kids ages 6 to 8 years old, the camp is from June 13 to June 15. For kids ages 9 to 12 years old, the camp runs from June 23 to June 25.

The camp is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hammond Stadium on 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

The camp costs $115 per child.

For more information, visit the team’s website.