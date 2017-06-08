Food Bank distributes mosquito repellent to SWFL residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be distributing 80,000 bottles of OFF! mosquito repellent during the summer to those in need throughout Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties.

The mosquito repellent donation will help combat and prevent Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Below is a list of OFF! distributions at local Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantries:

June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon : Iglesia Cristiana, 1311 Edward Ave. in Lehigh Acres.

: Iglesia Cristiana, 1311 Edward Ave. in Lehigh Acres. June 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. : Barron Park, 100 Park Ave., in LaBelle.

: Barron Park, 100 Park Ave., in LaBelle. June 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. : Whistlers Cove Apartments, 11400 Whistlers Cove Blvd. in Naples

: Whistlers Cove Apartments, 11400 Whistlers Cove Blvd. in Naples June 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. : East Naples Park, 3500 Thomasson Dr. in Naples

: East Naples Park, 3500 Thomasson Dr. in Naples June 22, 10 a.m. to noon: Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave. in Punta Gorda