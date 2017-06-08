Damaged traffic signs prompt concerns in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. Street signs are designed to help motorists navigate the roads, but what happens when they’re knocked down or displaced?

That’s the case for at least three locations in Lee County.

A one-way sign was twisted from an accident over the weekend at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Veronica S. Shoemaker boulevards.

A downed stop sign was also discovered near Treeline Boulevard and Global Parkway while the intersection of Winkler and Challenger avenues is missing a one-way sign.

Lisa Smith, a former bus driver, regularly sees broken or misplaced signs.

“If you’re someone that’s from a different country that can’t read write or spell properly, you can have an accident,” she said.

Those who see a damaged or downed street sign can do one of the following:

Lee County

Determine if the road is maintained by Lee County Department of Transportation. Visit http://leegis.leegov.com/RoadLookup/. If it is not maintained by Lee County, find your municipal contact by visiting www.leegov.com/dcd/flood. If it is a county road, put in a Request for Action (RFA) to alert the Lee Department of Transportation by contacting the Request for Action Hotline at 239-533-9400 or www.leegov.com/dot/requestforaction. Motorists who notice problems with traffic signals can contact the Traffic Operations Center at [email protected] or call 239-533-5762. Fort Myers Residents can report issues they find around the community by either calling the city’s main switchboard at 321-7000 or by reporting it via the city’s website.

