Damaged street signs prompt concerns in Lee County

Published: June 8, 2017 9:40 PM EDT
Updated: June 8, 2017 10:31 PM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. Street signs are designed to help motorists navigate the roads, but what happens when they’re knocked down or displaced?

That’s the case for at least three locations in Lee County.

A one-way sign was twisted from an accident over the weekend at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Veronica S. Shoemaker boulevards.

A downed stop sign was also discovered near Treeline Boulevard and Global Parkway while the intersection of Winkler and Challenger avenues is missing a one-way sign.

Lisa Smith, a former bus driver, regularly sees broken or misplaced signs.

“If you’re someone that’s from a different country that can’t read write or spell properly, you can have an accident,” she said.

Those who see a damaged or downed street sign can do one of the following:

Lee County

  • Motorists who notice problems with traffic signals can contact the Traffic Operations Center at [email protected] or call 239-533-5762.

    Fort Myers

    Residents can report issues they find around the community by either calling the city’s main switchboard at 321-7000 or by reporting it via the city’s website.

     

Reporter:John-Carlos Estrada
JohnCarlos_WINK
Writer:Sabrina Lolo
winknews