Consumer Reports provides tips to limit kids’ screen time

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CONSUMER REPORTS) You’ve heard it before: Parents should set limits on how much time their kids spend in front of screens.

But now the call is even louder: Too much screen time could lead to health problems for your children. Consumer Reports examines what can go wrong and looks at ways to avoid those hazards, especially during the summer.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

