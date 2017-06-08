Collier woman claims being racially profiled while shopping for home

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A woman on the hunt for a new home was instead greeted with racial prejudice.

Blondine Gaillard and her 13-year-old sister drove to the Pulte Homes office in the Avery Square community Tuesday to see a model home.

When they arrived, a Pulte Homes representative greeted them and said her assistant, Patrick, would show them a home.

However, as the pair was waiting, the woman stepped outside and called 911.

“It’s two females, they’re acting very strange,” the woman told dispatch. “They won’t leave and they’re obviously not shopping for a house.”

When dispatched asked if they had any weapons, the woman said Gaillard had a keychain with a “long rope on it.”

Deputies later showed up to the unit and question them, but quickly realized there wasn’t a threat.

“You can’t just look at people and just decide they’re there to hurt you because of their gender or color,” Gaillard said.

Gaillard said someone claiming to work for Pulte Homes messaged her on Facebook Wednesday offering their apologies on behalf of the company.

But she doesn’t believe that’s enough and is demanding an apology from the woman who called 911.