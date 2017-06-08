2 wounded in Cape Coral shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two were injured in a shooting Thursday morning near 13th Avenue, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The shooting happened at around 11 a.m. at the 4000 block of Southwest 13th Avenue, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

No arrests have been made, but no suspects are at large, police said.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, police said. Residents should expect increased police activity in the area for the next several hours.

An investigation is underway. Police detectives are talking to witnesses.

No further information was immediately available.