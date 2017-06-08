2 arrested in state-wide fraud scheme, 2 others at large

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection to a fraud scheme that hit Collier County, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edouard Fleurant, 36, and Carlos Milan, 28, both of Kissimmee, are facing charges of organized fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and criminal use of personal identification information for stealing cell phones from various Walmart and Sam’s Club stores throughout Florida.

Detectives are also searching for Marvin Fleurant, 43, of Orlando, and Karla Jazmin Hernandez Romero, 28, of Kissimmee, according to deputies.

The group allegedly stole $64,263.74 worth of cell phones and $1,850 of promotional gift cards, deputies said.

They’re responsible for stealing the identities of 63 victims from 13 different states as well, including North Carolina, Virginia, and Mississippi.

The lone identity theft victim from Florida was from Polk County.

The 169 thefts occurred in these Florida counties:

Okaloosa

Leon

Lake Marion

Hernando

Pinellas

Putnam

Volusia

Alachua

Orange

Osceola

Polk

Dade

Sarasota

Hillsborough

Pasco

Palm Beach

Brevard

Seminole

Indian River

St. Lucie