2 arrested in state-wide fraud scheme, 2 others at large

Published: June 8, 2017 4:27 PM EDT
Edouard Fleurant (left) and Carlos Milan (right). Photo via the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection to a fraud scheme that hit Collier County, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edouard Fleurant, 36, and Carlos Milan, 28, both of Kissimmee, are facing charges of organized fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and criminal use of personal identification information for stealing cell phones from various Walmart and Sam’s Club stores throughout Florida.

Detectives are also searching for Marvin Fleurant, 43, of Orlando, and Karla Jazmin Hernandez Romero, 28, of Kissimmee, according to deputies.

Marvin Fleurant
Karla Hernandez-Romero

The group allegedly stole $64,263.74 worth of cell phones and $1,850 of promotional gift cards, deputies said.

They’re responsible for stealing the identities of 63 victims from 13 different states as well, including North Carolina, Virginia, and Mississippi.

The lone identity theft victim from Florida was from Polk County.

The 169 thefts occurred in these Florida counties:

  • Okaloosa
  • Leon
  • Lake Marion
  • Hernando
  • Pinellas
  • Putnam
  • Volusia
  • Alachua
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Polk
  • Dade
  • Sarasota
  • Hillsborough
  • Pasco
  • Palm Beach
  • Brevard
  • Seminole
  • Indian River
  • St. Lucie
Writer:Sabrina Lolo
