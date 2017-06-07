Woman drives into Marion County Sheriff’s Office

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WKMG News 6/CBS) Marion County Sheriff’s Office has never seen such a booming entrance before.

A 62-year-old woman drove through the front doors of MCSO Dunnellon District Office Tuesday, deputies said.

The woman was pulling into the parking lot of the MCSO district office operating her vehicle with hand controls. When she entered the parking space, she didn’t stop, but instead went straight into the front office, officials said.

Officials said no one was injured during this incident. The secretary had just stepped away from her desk before this happened.

The driver’s vehicle sustained close to $1,000 worth of damage and the Dunnellon District Office sustained $10,000 worth of damage. The driver was cited by Florida Highway Patrol for careless driving.