Cape Coral, Fort Myers & Bonita Springs under severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Lee County until 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Cape Coral FL, Fort Myers FL, Bonita Springs FL until 2:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Ok9y8SM5Th — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) June 7, 2017

Areas in the warning include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, East Dunbar, Palmona Park, Southwest Florida Airport, Harlem Heights, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Iona, Cypress Lake, San Carlos Park, McGregor, Pine Manor, Lovers Key State Park, Buckingham, St. James City, Villas, Three Oaks, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores and Matlacha.

At 1:06 p.m, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of St. James City, or 16 miles southwest of Cape Coral, moving northeast at 40 mph, the weather service said.

Winds in the storm are expected to gust to 60 mph. Damage to roofs, siding and trees is also expected, the weather service said.

“The storms are rather strong, and they are going to remain strong as they push through Southwest Florida,” WINK meteorologist Zach Maloch said.

Maloch streamed live radar on Facebook:

Earlier, a pair of severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Lee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties expired at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Affected communities in the northern warning included North Port, Punta Gorda, Arcadia, Port Charlotte, Southeast Arcadia, Murdock, Gulf Cove, Nocatee, El Jobean, Palm Island,

Harbour Heights, Placida, Rotonda, Grove City, Lake Suzy, Fort Ogden, Charlotte Harbor, Solana and Cleveland.

Affected communities in the southern warning included Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Matlacha, Palmona Park, Babcock Webb Wma, Pine Island Center, Babcock Ranch, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Charlotte County Airport, Pineland, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Olga, St. James City, Burnt Store Marina, Cleveland, Solana, Fort Myers Shores, North Fort Myers, Tropical Gulf Acres.