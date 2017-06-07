Lehigh Acres man, 49, killed in Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 49-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a crash Sunday evening on McGregor Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Scott Gerald Lamothe, of Lehigh Acres, was killed after he lost control of his 1997 Ford Explorer, according to the FHP.

He was driving northbound in the outside lane of McGregor Boulevard, State troopers said. Lamothe slammed on his brakes, collided with a curbed median then rolled several times across the median.

The wreck happened at about 8:07 p.m. at McGregor Boulevard and Martin Drive, according to State troopers.

The vehicle came to a final rest between the southbound lane and a sidewalk, State troopers said.

Lamothe was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, according to State troopers.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, State troopers said.