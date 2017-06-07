News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Hurricane Central
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
75°
Broken Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
FMPD audit
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
The Latest: Macron says French citizen is 8th London victim
Cosby accuser to resume testimony in sex assault trial
Islamic State claims attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
French gov’t: Notre Dame police attacker a doctoral student
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
PHOTOS: Dolphin sightings in SWFL
Senior Safety Seminars
Soon, iPhones will block texts while driving
Naples Restaurant week offers eats, deals
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
FGCU women’s basketball signs Wagner transfer Kerstie Phills
Girl, 8, booted from soccer tournament for ‘looking like a boy’
Oklahoma softball triumphs over Florida in 17 innings
Charges filed against 3 Michigan State football players in sex assault…
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
Received a debt collector phone call? Consider ignoring it
Keeping the cost down: How to remodel for less
Scam targets SWFL realtors
Rental sites offer home away from home
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
FGCU women’s basketball signs Wagner transfer Kerstie Phills
Battle continues over location for new Lee County school
Girl, 8, booted from soccer tournament for ‘looking like a boy’
FMPD embraces Restorative Justice program
Hurricane Central
75°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
June 7, 2017 6:27 AM EDT
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Breezy, rain & storms for Wednesday
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest Forecast