Fort Myers man accused of drug trafficking

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for alleged drug trafficking, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives raided Robert Chapman’s home on 2340 Maple Avenue following an investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

They seized 47.1 grams of heroin, as well as $2,557 worth of narcotics proceeds and narcotic sales paraphernalia.

During the investigation, detectives bought heroin from Chapman at the home, the sheriff’s office said, with the purchases being made within 300 feet of Fort Myers Middle School.

Chapman is currently in custody facing charges of heroin trafficking, possession of heroin and heroin sales within 1,000 feet of a school.

No bond has been set.

Chapman has an extensive criminal history and has been arrested 31 times within Lee County for narcotics, weapons, and assault related charges.