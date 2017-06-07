FGCU baseball’s Richie Garcia named Freshman All-American

FORT MYERS, Fla. FGCU’s Richie Garcia was named to the Freshman All-American team Wednesday.

The infielder drove in 37 runs this season, a Division I program record for RBIs by a freshman. Garcia also hit six home runs with a 417 slugging percentage, leading all ASUN freshmen.

Garcia is the fifth freshman in FGCU history to earn the distinction behind Matt Reardon, Jake Noll, Michale Murray and Nick Rivera.

Click here for a complete list of the 2017 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team.