Driver arrested for DUI after passing out on I-75 in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A 60-year-old man was arrested in connection with driving under the influence Tuesday morning on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Scott Andrew Griffin, of Plantation, was taken to the Collier County Jail, according to the FHP. He faces charges of DUI, two counts of open container violation, having no proof of insurance, and failure to display a valid registration, according to the FHP.

Griffin also faces two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.

A black Hyundai Sonata was found stopped at around 10:40 a.m. at mile marker 72, State troopers said.

Troopers found the suspect, later identified as Griffin, passed out at the wheel in the travel lane with multiple opened containers of Smirnoff Vodka, according to an FHP press release.

Following his arrest, Griffin refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to Sate troopers.

His court appearance will take place on June 28, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.