Defense rests, closing arguments begin for Punta Gorda murder trial

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The defense for a 29-year-old man accused of killing a 7-Eleven employee and setting the store on fire rested their case after calling final witnesses Wednesday.

Michael Russo faces second-degree murder and first-degree arson charges after 18-year-old Kyle Farishian’s remains were found following a November 2015 fire at the convenience store.

The prosecution called witnesses testifying to Russo’s video game habit, a gas can found at his home and cleaning his car before resting Tuesday afternoon.

Russo’s attorney, Mark DeSisto withdrew his request to have inmates testify, according to court findings. However, DeSisto will have the inmates’ depositions and interviews on record.

The defense rested their case. Each side will have two hours for closing arguments.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

