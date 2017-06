Crash shuts down portion of Santa Barbara Boulevard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Santa Barbara Boulevard is closed in both directions due to a vehicle wreck, Cape Coral police said.

Northbound lanes are closed at the 2000 block and southbound lanes are shut down at the 1800 block, police said.

Officials expect the roadway to reopen within the next hour.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, seek an alternate route and use caution in the inclement weather.