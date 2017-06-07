Collier elections receives ‘malicious’ email prior to 2016 elections

NAPLES, Fla. Collier County elections officials received a malicious email prior to the November 2016 election, the department said Tuesday.

Tallahassee-based VR Systems, which provides election technology, warned officials of a suspicious email containing their logo that wasn’t sent by them.

The company warned that anyone who opened a file in the email should immediately contact the county’s IT department.

VR Systems stated their emails would never come from a “gmail.com” address.

The suspicious email contained the following:

Dear Customers,

Please take a look at the instructions for our modernised products

Best regards, VR Systems Inc.

The word ‘modernized’ was spelled incorrectly in the email.

It is unclear who was behind the suspicious emails.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews