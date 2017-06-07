Cape Coral canals see slight improvement

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The city received about two to three inches of rain this week following a months-long drought plaguing the city’s freshwater canals.

The city had been experiencing a moderate drought since the start of 2017. The National Weather Service upgraded the drought in Lee County from moderate to severe on March 30.

A one-day mandatory watering restriction was put into place for all Cape Coral residents and businesses on April 21. The restriction remains in full effect.

Lee County and Cape Coral ended their burn bans Tuesday. The ban had been in effect since April 14.

Campfires, bonfires and trash fires, which the bans prohibited, are legal again.

Cape Coral should expect more rain and storms Wednesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.